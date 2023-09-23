It Started In A Box
meta· mor· pho· sis a change of the form or nature of a thing or person into a completely different one, by natural or supernatural mean
Photo by Ken Marcus
Thanks for reading The Charlotte Pendragon Diaries by Charlotte Pendragon ! Subscribe for free to receive new posts and support my work.
“Butterflies are beautiful, but the process of emerging from the chrysalis and spreading your wings can hurt like f**king hell. But still, you will survive the transformation (over and over again), a…