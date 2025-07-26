Me taking a short break

Hey everyone! After taking a short break from my Substack writing to focus on my book and prepare for my new show, I'm excited to reconnect with you all! This week, I want to share the progress of my future show, which we hope will be ready for the road this early fall. The real magic is done behind the scenes staging a show, and there are challenges of choreographing and blocking a show, so it’s been an exciting experience putting this all together, and I can't wait to share how it’s coming along. So, I’m thrilled to return to the live stage... 🎩✨ I also have more exciting news coming in the near future involving an upcoming trip to VEGAS! I can't discuss the details yet, but will do so in early August. So without further ado….

Balancing rhythm and flow, creating memorable smooth alluring transitions, and finding the right moments to engage the audience are essential components to any successful show, and are shaping the staging of my new performance. It’s like writing a story, every scene has to connect.

The challenges of the past few years have been the COVID lockdown, slower economy, and the digital world, which has transformed how I relate with audiences and has spurred me to shift my focus from larger venues and grand productions to more intimate settings that foster a personal relationship with a smaller personable audience. My new show blends Randy’s amazing original music with fresh, innovative ideas while honoring the charm of the tradition of a classical magic show using props like canes, top hats, giant cups and balls, rings, and some variety, introducing singing puppets — Rooney and The Ragrunts, a variety act Randy created and we produce. My goal is to develop an engaging vibe where the audience feels a strong connection to me as a performer and is captivated by the surprises and wonder of magic that brings us all together and transports them to another place and time! I want to create a transformative magical adventure for my viewers.

Rooney and The Ragrunts

So staging a show is like throwing a big party where every detail matters! Developing that perfect atmosphere involves lots of moving parts. I think of set design, choreography, lighting, and sound as my best friends —each playing a crucial role in making everything come to life. How am I pulling off this magic? In my case, it takes more than me. Randy’s knowledge as a songwriter, set and lighting designer, and keen eye for choreography has been an absolute blessing. I couldn't have asked for a better partner in real life and also when we work together in our make-believe world.

Let me tell you step by step how Randy and I are making this happen. First of course, you need a solid idea! A central concept that is the heart of your show. Is it a comedy, a heartfelt drama, or an upbeat musical? Knowing the vibe you want helps shape everything else. Plus, keep your audience in mind! Think about who you invite to your party so your staging connects with them. I chose a classical magic theme because it’s commercial, and I can anticipate bookings on a variety of of venues like cruise liners, performing arts centers, festivals, corporate shows, and other similar outlets. More importantly, my audience is unlimited because it will play just as well for the elderly as the young, and everyone in between, and it's diverse enough to play for multicultural audiences. Other than two talking pieces in a 45-minute show, my show is performed to music, where in two of the songs I sing-talk or Charlotte rap, if you want to call it that, in the Broadway-inspired numbers that open and close my act.

Unlike a play, I don’t have a manuscript or a playwright's text, but a loosely defined script. A defined beginning, middle, and ending, with a story arc connection to my theme. Next up was understanding my on-stage persona, where because of my vast experience I know how to play myself, which is often a challenge for performers not playing a character and relying on their genuineness. Understanding who myself and recognizing “me”in my natural state has helped guide my decisions when choosing and staging my magic effects. You want your personality and style to shine above your magic. For instance, if you are not funny, you obviously won’t choose comedy-magic as your focus. Instead, you might create a more dramatic characterization of yourself. What’s important is finding that portion of yourself, dialing in, and connecting to it in a way that is authentic to the audience. Those are always the best performers.

Since I’ve been connected to my onstage personality now for decades, I haven’t had to make too many adjustments except for considering my age. Like in real life, how does an older person appear their best? I’ve made many adjustments to my look — redone my hairstyle, revisited my makeup products, and application. My new costume style matches my character of playing a classical magician wearing a stylized tux, but changing along the way to match the different themes in my show. For instance, I present a piece of Asian style magic to inspired music from that part of the world and a more Middle Eastern, nuanced song to another routine with masks., I would describe my loose script as a magical journey visiting enchanting places worldwide.

Before I began staging my show, I couldn't forget about lighting! We built a theater in our home so we could have complete control of our lighting design. Good lighting can set the mood faster than you can say “showtime.” Warm lights make things feel cozy and intimate, while cool lights can ramp up the drama. Using clever lighting techniques, you can direct the audience’s gaze exactly where you want it—like a spotlight on a crucial magical moment.

Now let’s talk sound. The sound design is vast and is half of my show. Choosing the perfect music has dramatically enhanced my production. Thank you, God, for Randy, who wrote and composed my original songs that precisely and perfectly accompany my show. Advice to anyone working with music in a stage production —Whether you’re using live music, sound effects, or recorded tracks, precise and well-timed audio can make a real difference. Imagine a heart-stopping moment on stage in your show punctuated by just the right sound effect—it can send chills down your audience's spines!

The fun part begins! Once I gathered all my magic props, music, and costumes, I was ready to choreograph, stage, and block my show. This is the most exciting part about building and producing a presentation. This is when everything comes together, and blocking, along with choreography and staging, are integral components of the process. (Blocking is the staging of actors in a performance, involving their movements and positions on stage. It enhances the storytelling, visual interest, and character interactions, and guarantees that the audience can see and effectively engage with the performance). My performance is solo style without other characters except for Rooney and The Ragrunts, a singing puppet performer who is part of my show, with whom I interact once or twice. The emphasis of my blocking and staging is on these elements that enhance my presentation:

Practicing my Charlotte Rap

The remainder of this article is available for my subscribers holding a paid subscription. Please consider upgrading your subscription to a paid one so you can read all my articles, listen to my radio spot, view my magic videos and learn the secrets so you can create your own magic! Before you go enjoy a little magic from my Magic Moments!

Lucky Dice