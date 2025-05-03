At the White House in 1995 for dinner and to meet President Clinton

He looked right into my eyes and smiled with his Elvis-like smirk as he shook my hand, and I was mesmerized and speechless, trying to smile back. He knew my name and addressed me, welcoming me to the White House. I told him, “You’re the first President I’ve ever met.” His response was, “It’s about high time!” He said in his southern accent that he grinned again and then greeted Jason Scheff, the bass player from the band Chicago, standing next to me in the Blue Room at the White House. Compared to the fanfare of meeting George W. Bush Jr., this meeting with President William Jefferson Clinton and his wife, First Lady Hillary Rodham Clinton, before dinner was intimate and included only the performers entertaining at the Ford Theater. The Pendragons, along with Chicago, Shania Twain, Jeff Foxworthy, The Temptations, Dennis Franz, Paula Poundstone, and hosted by Brett Butler. Later during cam conversation with Jason Scheff, I was invited by him to call anytime we wanted to see a Chicago concert and visit backstage. It’s seems we never had the time. Darn! That was an invitation of a lifetime.

The gala at Ford's Theatre happens every year to honor President Abraham Lincoln's legacy and celebrate the theater's cultural importance. There's also a pre-gala reception at the White House, a cool tradition that started in 1978 with President Jimmy Carter and has continued with the First Ladies since then. The gala features performances by talented artists. The five-day event gala includes a party in the Capitol's rotunda and stretches into the Senate and Congress chambers! Each performer is paired with a host, usually a Congress or Senate member. It’s a star-studded event attended by Hollywood and D.C. bigwigs. There are also several dinners and a grand ball follows the performance, where attendees show up in beautiful ball gowns and tuxedos. The Ford's Theatre Lincoln Medal recognizes people who embody Lincoln's values. Back in 1995, it was awarded to Edward Albee for his outstanding contributions to American theater and the deep human themes in his work that connect with Lincoln's ideals.

Jeff Margolis was a talented producer and director of many of the Ford’s Theater Galas. You have most likely seen his work on TV because he’s known for his television and live events productions. He’s made a name for himself by directing many high-profile shows and award ceremonies, like the Academy Awards, Emmys, and the Golden Globes. Jeff chose us to perform for the 1995 Gala, and we became very good friends. Jeff cut his teeth on the Sonny and Cher shows in the 60s, and we reminded him of them in the form of a magic duo, which I touched on in my previous article from last week, Cher and Me.

Producer and Director Jeff Margolis

As a member of the Pendragons, receiving an invitation to perform at Ford's Gala for President Clinton and First Lady Hillary Clinton in 1995 was an unforgettable moment. When the invitation came in the mail, I could hardly believe it—I felt a whirlwind of excitement, pride, and disbelief, all mixed into one tsunami of exhilarating emotions. It was an overwhelming, indescribable experience. It was more profound when we were also invited to meet the president at the White House. Hearing the news felt surreal like a dream come true. I had to pinch myself to make sure it was real! Further adding to my happy anxiety was knowing that millions of viewers were tuning in for the televised special on ABC, which added a thrilling layer of pressure and excitement. The moment I stepped onto that stage, I felt a surge of adrenaline and anticipation. It was a mix of joy and nervousness as I realized I was about to share our magic with the world. The thought of performing for the theater's guests drove my adrenaline. Still, thinking about presenting magic for millions of TV viewers so many people was both humbling and electrifying. I felt incredibly honored and grateful for the opportunity, and I knew that this was a night I would never forget. Words truly fail to capture the depth of those emotions.

When I arrived at Ford's Theatre, I couldn't help but feel a wave of insecurity wash over me. Was I supposed to be here? A kid from California’s Provençal, as I call the Central San Joaquin Valley, where I mostly grew up. Although Ford’s theater is relatively small, it felt grand because of its rich history, and the event's significance humbled me greatly and loomed large in my mind. However, as the day of rehearsals progressed, my feelings began to shift. The theater's director and producer, Jeff Margolis and others took the time to compliment our show, and their kind words bolstered my confidence immensely. Looking around at the other entertainers on the same bill who were far more famous than us, I felt a sense of validation that reassured me—I was about to take the stage alongside a remarkable lineup of talent. However, as I spoke with some of the other famous entertainers—Jeff Foxworthy, Brett Butler, Shania Twain, and a few members of Chicago—I discovered that I wasn't alone in my anxiety.

To my surprise, these iconic performers expressed their nervousness, sharing candidly about the butterflies in their stomachs. It was heartening to hear their stories of anticipation and self-doubt. What shocked me was despite their stellar careers and years of experience, they admitted to feeling the anxiety of the moment, just as I did. Their openness about feeling apprehensive reassured me that nervousness was okay. And that made me less nervous. I learned from that experience that no matter how many accolades or fame an artist might have, the passion and excitement for performing remain universal. Then I realized Jeff and his crew also had to have pre-show jitters as well, but together, we pulled it off as we were preparing to take the stage.

Every time I perform, this quirky little sidekick tags along—hunger. Seriously! You’d think performing burns enough calories to fuel a rocket, but the combination of nerves, adrenaline, and physicality all turns my stomach into a ravenous beast. I’m always itching for a snack, but there’s never any time to eat!

Now, picture this: we all had to get ready like maniacs — dressing in fancy formal wear in the short time between our rehearsals and dinner at the White House. It’s undoubtedly a posh affair, but as I looked around at my fellow performers that evening in the Blue Room, all I could think about was my stomach growling. Of course, I was thrilled to be here, but I could already hear that little voice saying, Now’s not the time to think about food when you meet the President of the United States and the First Lady. Let me tell you, after meeting the President and then going to eat dinner, I was too afraid to eat. What if I dolled food on my dress? I choked on something; I couldn’t help my mind wander in that direction, so I played it safe and picked up my meal. I certainly didn’t want a complete meal in my stomach when I performed that evening. But at least I ate enough to satisfy my low blood sugar.

Cocktail napkin from the White House.

Following dinner at the White House, it was literally like we were on this wild, high-speed train from dinner back to the theater for our show, with the clock against us. People were chatting and mingling, and I couldn’t imagine how Brett Butler must have felt knowing she was the host for the evening’s gala. It’s showtime, and we’re ready to bring the house down!

Our performance was later in the evening, giving me a chance to prepare—thank goodness! In the spotlight was Brett, absolutely stunning in a gorgeous black ball gown, ready to host the show and introduce The Temptations. They kicked off the gala with their upbeat soul music, instantly setting the vibe for the rest of the night. I can’t remember who we followed, but when it was our turn, I was tucked away in an illusion where, in an instant, the curtain was removed from a cage filled with fire. I was sitting there with the front door open—an actual Phoenix moment! I’m sitting there, the front door wide open, ready to burst into the spotlight as I’m produced from flames. A thrilling entrance! Now picture this —as Jonathan whisked the cloth away and I was revealed, I flung open the cage door to face the audience. It’s always dark out there with a spotlight blinding me, which is nice because I prefer not to see all those faces staring back at me. But the moment I opened that door, I found myself looking right into the faces of President Clinton and First Lady Hillary Clinton, just about 15 feet away! There was a spotlight on them for the TV cameras, and they were both grinning, giving me some serious encouragement. That gave me a massive boost of confidence! Even though I knew the rest of the guests were there, it felt like I was performing a private show just for the Clintons. It was mind-blowing! What’s another word for ‘surreal’? Whatever it is, it perfectly captures that feeling!

I was on a raked stage at the gala, which is a stage that slants upwards from the front to the back. This setup is helpful because it lets everyone in the audience see what’s happening, even from the back of the house! When I say 'upstage' and 'downstage,' it’s all about where you are on that slant. 'Upstage' is the area farthest from the audience—the back of the stage where I’d be moving away from them. On the flip side, 'downstage' is the front part, where I’m closest to the audience. So, while performing that night, I found myself balancing those two areas. When I stepped out of the cage, I had to adjust my equilibrium to compensate for the downward slant in my step. Although I’d previously had experience working on raked stages, and it wasn’t new, it wasn’t my usual experience. That night, with President Clinton and Hillary Clinton just 15 feet away, I hoped I wouldn’t trip or fall. At least, I was hoping I wouldn’t appear awkward.

The incredible reaction from the audience that night made me feel like we truly gave it our all, and the nerve-wracking experience was finally over. All that adrenaline quickly became a wave of happy satisfaction for Jonathan and me. Every performer nailed their set, and when I checked out the outtakes later, I saw this great moment when Jeff caught Bill and Hillary's reaction to our metamorphosis illusion. They both looked stunned, and Bill's mouth was wide open, revealing a few fillings as he stared at the stage in shock. It was wild to see this world leader, someone we often think of as flawless, just being human and showing our little imperfections. I wish I could share the video with you now, but it’s no longer online. My only copy is still in beta; I need to transfer it. Fingers crossed, I can do that soon and share it with you!

The night was still strong as we rushed to pack up our equipment and prepare for the after-show dinner ball. And when I say ball, I mean a fancy ball! Everyone was dressed to impress in stunning gowns. Since I don’t usually find myself at these kinds of events, I hoped I wouldn’t be socially awkward. Of course, I had to make a quick stop at the ladies’ room, and when I walked in, I spotted Brett sitting alone on a lounge, nervously smoking a cigarette. She told me about her insecurity and how she needed a moment to decompress after all the pressure of performing on and off stage. I’m not sure what I said, but she told me I gave her a sense of calm. With a renewed energy, we both headed out to meet, greet, and mingle with the movers and shakers from Hollywood and Washington, D.C., who forecast world events and have the power to change the circumstances in our lives —just two Cinderellas living it up!

The President picks his favorite performer from the previous gala every year to return for a special show.After we performed at the Ford's gala for President Clinton in 1995, he chose us to return for the command performance the next year! I’ll talk about the 1996 performance in my next installment. Needless to say, those were heady times during my career.

Pictured here with Jeff Foxworthy and Dennis Franz and their wives.

Here I’m photographed with Lynn Redgrave a guest I of the show.

Pictured here with Dennis Franz and his wife.

