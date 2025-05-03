The Charlotte Pendragon Diaries by Charlotte Pendragon

The Charlotte Pendragon Diaries by Charlotte Pendragon

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jeanine Kitchel's avatar
Jeanine Kitchel
15m

Every second so well deserved, Charlotte!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Kayli Larkin's avatar
Kayli Larkin
27m

Wow, what an experience! So interesting to read what it’s really like to do these performances, meeting the president and hearing your stomach remind you it’s time to eat. Good story!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Charlotte Yarbrough
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture