Dinner with Sean Connery at the L'Argentin restaurant in Monte Carlo

Set against the backdrop of medieval Italy amid the fierce conflict between the Guelphs and Ghibellines, The Tale of Two Friars is the gripping true story of Francesco Grimaldi, a noble warrior determined to reclaim his family's honor and secure a future for his people. After a devastating defeat forces the Guelphs to seek refuge atop the imposing Rock of Monaco, Francesco hatches an audacious plan to infiltrate the enemy stronghold.

Disguised as a humble Franciscan friar, Francesco and his loyal followers approach the castle with faith and determination. As tension mounts and the stakes rise, their daring struggle to overturn their oppressors succeeds. With courage in their hearts and a powerful legacy at risk, Francesco and his cousin Rainier I lead a stunning coup that forever changes the course of history.

A poignant tale of loyalty and sacrifice, the story of two friars is one of resilience, identity, and the extraordinary lengths one will go to for love and honor. The motto "Deo Juvante"—"With the Help of God"—rings true with the rise of the Grimaldi family and the enduring legacy that began on the Rock of Monaco.

This is the captivating true story of the Grimaldi family set in the Italian city states known today as the French Riveria or Côte d’ Azure. It offers a beautiful cinematic backdrop for a movie with the symbolism of their family coat of arms and the motto "Deo Juvante," offering a powerful visual and thematic anchor—if ever a film were made about this legacy-driven family whose dynasty has survived a seven century reign proving their resilience to the tides of war “ With the help of God”, and where they continue ruling today on The Rock of Monaco, where the Palais Princier de Monaco sits high on a hill and once was a Genoese fortress said to be built in 1191.

1890 photo of the Prince’s Palace built as a fortress on the Rock of Monaco in 1191

Today, the House of Grimaldi is the ruling family of the Principality of Monaco. Founded in 1160 by Grimaldo Canella in Genoa, the house ascended to power in Monaco when Francesco Grimaldi seized control of the territory in 1297. The Grimaldi family has ruled the fairytale-like Principality for over 703 years. The current head is Prince Albert II (Albert Alexandre Louis Pierre Grimaldi), and he became Monaco’s ruler in 2005 following his predecessor and father, Prince Rainier, who stepped down due to illness. Prince Albert’s life began at the Palace of Monaco on 14 March 1958, when Princess Grace (actress Grace Kelly) gave birth to the heir apparent to the throne. He was their second child following the birth of daughter Caroline. He was sandwiched between two sisters, with his younger sister Stéphanie born in 1965.

Princess Grace enriched Monaco with arts and culture throughout her reign while discreetly supporting numerous American performing, film, and TV artists. And in doing so, her influence turned Monaco into an elegant powerhouse through her fame. (I read somewhere that Marilyn Monroe was considered a suitress for the young visceral prince, but she didn’t pass muster when she believed Monaco was located on the continent of Africa.) As a Hollywood icon turned Princess of Monaco, Kelly’s grace and poise set a standard for elegance, which continues today as part of her legacy. Her journey began on the silver screen. Whereas a classy and refined film siren, her life took a significant trajectory detour when, while promoting the film To Catch A Thief at the Cannes Film Festival, she was scheduled to do a photoshoot in Monte Carlo when serendipitously she was introduced to Pierre Galante editor of Paris Match, and husband of Olivia De Havilland who together convinced her to meet the Prince and take a few photos. Theirs was a fairytale beginning. Ten months later, Prince Rainier lll and Grace Kelly were married.

My Mom was in love with Grace Kelly. When I was six years old, I remember she wanted to name my youngest sibling Grace, whom she was pregnant with. She was hoping for a girl, and when my brother was born, she named him Kelly. She had a plan for if the baby were to be a boy after all, but until he was born, I always called her pregnant belly Grace. That was one of my introductions to Grace Kelly, the other being when my six-year-old self occasionally saw this stunning beauty on TV. Had it not been for my mother's admiration, she would have passed my attention. My Mom kept magazines with her as the featured story, and one photo similar to this one of her walking with Prince Rainier was her favorite. Some of the publications were next to that shiny brochure advertising the Grand Opening of The Folies Bergere Show at the Tropicana Casino in 1959, which my parents attended, and I write about HERE in this article and talk about the nostalgia on my radio show, Retro Vegas Nights. Just like when my parents went off to Las Vegas, a place held in my imagination and a place I never thought in the wildest of my dreams, I’d be sharing the stage with showgirls featured on the brochure and even some of the biggest legends in entertainment in my future. Likewise, I never thought OR dreamed I would perform in a storybook theater called The Princess Grace Theater, named after my mother’s favorite actress. But even dreams you don't have come true, and a few decades later, I would find myself performing on The Princess Grace Theater. Here’s my story.