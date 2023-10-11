Death is Part of Life; After Comes Spring
“Real and proverbial doors had shut. Softly. I didn’t have to slam anything. The winds of change did that for me.” Linda Durham
I’m dedicating this weeks Substack to my brother Harry who took his life 15 years ago on one fateful day in October 2008. This one was emotionally difficult for me to write. Now that I’m finished I can take a peaceful rest from this necessary cathartic experience before publication on Friday, and for my readers I’m hoping you find tranquility from my wo…