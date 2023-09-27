Coming Friday in The Charlotte Pendragon Diaries: The Tao of The Pendragons
The word doppelgänger is German and literally means double walker — as in a ghost or shadow of yourself.
“Although we never went after charlatans, we had much in common with Houdini’s path on stage. Like him, we believed the performer was far more critical than the performance and props, presenting a minimalist style onstage that focused on the actor. This was the Pendragon’s tao, path, and way, solidified by the same athletic, dramatic flair that the sign…