Although this photo of me on the right was taken by Randy in early 2010’s, it reflects my obsession with Cher’s straight 60’s hair. Which I still love.

When some performers step onto the stage, they often don a mask—an exaggerated, larger-than-life version of themselves that captivates audiences. This persona allows them to express emotions and ideas that may be difficult to convey in private life. The stage becomes a sanctuary where they can channel their passions, fears, and desires, releasing pent-up energy in a way that is both liberating and transformative. One of the world’s greatest high-wire walkers — the renowned Karl Wallenda, once said, “Life is on the wire, and everything else is just waiting.” Karl Wallenda was most alive up on the tightrope, and everything else in his life felt insignificant in comparison. For Karl, time on the high wire embodied moments of clarity and adrenaline, contrasting sharply with the mundane aspects of life that can feel hollow in comparison when you lead an exhilarating lifestyle as an entertainer. Much like Karl Wallenda, who embraced the thrill and danger of walking across high wires, Cher has navigated her life and career with boldness, embracing both challenges and triumphs on stage, and then after retreating to her seclusion and serenity.

Like Wallenda, Cher thrives in the stage environment. The thrill of being on stage, feeling the crowd's energy, and delivering a performance is a stimulating experience. Many performers, including myself, are drawn to the high of live shows, as it can be a rush. The adrenaline and excitement is what drives you. The applause, cheers, and accolades received from performing provide validation and recognition. The acknowledgment from fans and peers can be incredibly rewarding and reinforcing. And knowing you gave something to your audience in return is a true blessing. For performers, it’s a dynamic environment where we can flourish and leave a lasting mark on our audiences and fans. Following an electrifying. performance, stepping off stage into the wings often feels blue as the adrenaline drains from your blood, and your mood is replaced with melancholy. This is when you think everything else except being on stage serves as a backdrop to the thrilling performance of existence.

Karl Wallenda walking the high wire in New York City.

Cher has long captivated audiences with her dynamic performances, garnering a reputation as a larger-than-life icon. However, the disparity between her onstage exuberance and offstage reserve often left fans disillusioned upon personal encounters. So when I briefly met her backstage during a performance at the Aladdin Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas (now Planet Hollywood), I was surprised but not real surprised by the difference between her uplifting and inspiring onstage personality and her aloof, shy backstage persona. Like other performers and fans introduced to her with my expectations shaped by Cher's vibrant charisma, I anticipated an interaction filled with warmth and energy. Yet, when I shook her hand, I encountered a more subdued version of the star. For some fans, disappointment may ensue after meeting Cher’s shyness. But I understood her because I am also shy. Off stage, I’m very quiet and reserved and need my privacy. I need to re-energize my battery. After Cher’s performance the producer of our show introduced us, and I felt as though I were invading a very precious door that needed to be left closed with respect. At the time, she said something nice, but I doubted she even knew we opened for her, only because she was so incredibly focused on her performance before and during her show. Her mind had no room for interloping thoughts, like worrying about her opening act. Like a professional, she trusted her manager and agent and just went with it.

That night, it wasn't her performance that impressed me the most. Although she is one of the best entertainers I've seen, and actually watching Cher perform live is nothing short of thrilling. I watched from the backstage wings followingour own prrformance, and the experience was a beautiful blend of visual spectacle, her powerful voice, dancing, and engaging energy that made it unforgettable. First, Cher has a flair for extravagant costumes that instantly grabbed my attention. She was probably close to 50 when I worked with her. Picture this: an outstanding body wearing a dancer’s g-string covered in sequins sparkling under the stage lights, feathers cascading as she moved, and the bold colors popping against the backdrop. Her outfits weren't just eye-catching—they were almost like characters, adding theatrical flair to her show. I was especially impressed by how she managed to sing and dance wearing that heavy, elaborate showgirl headdress. It was a feast for the eyes!

Cher wearing one of her hundreds of stage costumes with an amazing headdress.

One of my Cher inspired costumes I designed and made. I wore performing The Pendragon’s metamorphosis. Photo by Randy Lessley

Then, there’s her voice. Oh, that voice! Cher’s distinctive sound can fill an arena and then some. When she belted out classics like "Heart of Stone” and "Love Hurts," I couldn't help but feel every ounce of emotion in her lyrics. Her powerhouse vocals resonated deeply with her fans and made the entire audience sing along. It’s was a collective experience where everyone felt the music in their bones. Of course, dance was a crucial component of Cher's performance that night and elevated her concert into a breathtaking blend of music, fashion, and movement, making her unique and one-of-a-kind. Her dancers were some of the most skilled dancers in the industry performing alongside her. The choreography emphasized high energy and fluid movements that complemented her powerful vocals and stage presence.

It’s Cher's distinctive vocal style that I believe sets her apart from everyone. Her powerful vibrato adds richness and emotion to her performances. She delivers deep, resonant low notes, commanding attention and providing gravitas. Her low notes create a strong foundation for her sound, regardless of her song style. Her voice mesmerized the audience that evening. To give her audience a rest, Cher interacted and charmed them between song and dance numbers, telling jokes and stories and making them feel included and correct at home. You wanted to take her home. But those who met her realized she wasn't somebody you could take home. You tried to capture and have her, but like a beautiful wild horse without reigns, she fled into the mist following the show, shaking hands with only a handful of those backstage, (I being fortunate to be one of them). Off she disappeared into her private world, where she reckoned the distance between life on stage and life in the real world, and she had the only key to access. I can’t speak for Cher, but my own offstage quietness reflects my deep need for introspection, personal space, and a longing to protect my inner world from the often overwhelming demands of live performances and living a public life. My reserved demeanor becomes a sanctuary where I can recharge and reflect, a necessary counterbalance to the external commotion that accompanies performing. I would imagine this is the world Cher retreats after shows.

As a kid growing up, I idolized Cher. In the vibrant 1960s, I was that girl, a true free spirit who found inspiration in the glamorous world of Cher. With her bold fashion sense, fun personality, and powerful voice, I thought Cher was the ultimate role model. I remember watching her on The Sonny and Cher Show, embracing her style, dressing myself in colorful mini dresses and go-go boots, and straightening my hair to mirror her iconic looks. Although I loved her music, her personality and relationship with Sonny captivated me when watching her on TV. My room wasn’t a shrine to the pop star, with posters of Cher adorning the walls and stacks of vinyl records filling my shelves. That was reserved for posters of Led Zepplin, Lol! It was Cher’s essence that resonated deeply within me, and motivated me to dream big and chase after my passions, and forever shaped who I would become.

Years later, I worked with iconic Hollywood producer and director Jeff Margolis, who cut his teeth on The Sonny and Cher Show and, in the 1990s, put a lot of work into producing The Pendragons for many TV projects. It was Jeff who sealed a deal with Disney and ABC to make a franchise of yearly TV Specials starring The Pendragons, but unfortunate circumstances prevented its fruition. Jeff called us The Sonny and Cher of magic. Although we mainly performed silently, he still felt the connection and encouraged us to talk more on stage and interact, similar to the Sonny and Cher experience. At that time, we had expanded and were performing one-and-a-half-hour full evening shows, so adding banter, talking, and jokes to our show took us to a new level. We could completely command an entire TV Special ourselves. I just thought it was ironic when Jeff who worked with Cher suggested her as a role model, and I had loved Cher since I was a child. And then I actually met her, shook her hand. It was like meeting Cinderella, because after we met, she was gone and the energy she brought into the theater evaporated into thin air. Those short few minutes with her greatly affected me more than anybody famous I’ve met. It seemed as if the quieter parts of both our souls came together for a moment of embrace as we went our separate ways, waiting for our next highwire.

Cher wearing one of her famous headdress’s. My high school senior picture inspired heavily by Cher’s straight parted in the middle hairstyle.

Share

Leave a comment