Image by Mike Knight

Quadrans Muralis (Mural Quadrant), created by the French astronomer Jerome Lalande in 1795.

“The heavens declare the glory of God; the skies proclaim the work of his hands.” -Psalm 19:1

I love the stars, and there’s nothing more fun than tracking their progress as they circle above us. One continuous circular motion as they travel around Polaris, the North Star. And it’s free for anyone who has a clear view. While in college, I took an astronomy class, and my further fondness for the celestial realm was made possible by my ex-husband Jonathan, who taught college astronomy. Although he wasn’t my teacher, one of the things we did in our astronomy class was watching different meteor showers throughout the year. There are different ones, and each has its unique characteristics: the Lyrids, the Eta Aquarius, the Delta Aquariids, the Perseids, and the Leonids, to name a few. Although, as a stargazer, my favorite is the Quadrantids, which bring in the New Year with its cosmic display of fireworks in late December and early January. They can be found in the Big Dipper, which is lower on the horizon in the winter. Dress warm, grab a good seat, and look at The Big Dipper.

In the tapestry of the ancient night sky, two majestic guardians—Ursa Major, the great Big Dipper, and Ursa Minor, the Little Dipper—move eternally around the star Polaris, known to us mortals as the North Star, or Pole Star which is almost immovable, and is aligned with Earth’s magnetic North Pole. As they circle Polaris, around and round they go, the stars of Ursa Major and Minor keep an even parallax as they move in concert, their dance resonating deep within the spirit of the time, like skipping around the Maypole. Each night, they whisper, reminding humanity of the cycles of life and the cosmic rhythms that govern existence.

It starts at the beginning of winter as the waning light of December gives way to the chill of night, and the Big Dipper lowers toward the horizon, gathering the fading essence of the year. From the shadows emerges the Little Dipper, sparkling with the dreams and hopes of countless souls. Together, they know their purpose: to prepare for unveiling a celestial secret.

At this pivotal moment, Quadrans Muralis awakens—a constellation at the edge of memory, poised to gift the Earth a display of meteoric wonder. As the sky goes around the Sun each year, remnants of a long-forgotten star lie in wait. They are destined for discovery at this very moment, ready to cascade through the night like fairies of joy.

As the final hours of the year draw near, a significant transformation begins beneath the watchful gaze of Polaris. The cosmos, alive with energy, prepares for the stunning celestial event. This celebration intertwines the fates of the Dippers with the arrival of a new year, heralded by the once radiant constellation Quadrans Muralis discovered by French astronomer Joseph Jérôme Lefrançais de Lalande in the year 1795, who designed this constellation to represent a mural quadrant, an astronomical instrument used for measuring the altitude of celestial bodies and plot and observe stars. Quadrans Muralis was formed from stars just behind the tail of the great bear, Ursa Major, and from stars north of the constellation Bootes, the herdsman. The International Astronomical Union (IAU) no longer officially recognizes the constellation. Still, the yearly Quadrantids meteor showers begins just before New Year’s Day and peaks a few days later. Unlike other meteor showers, which are generated by comets riding through the sky, the Quadrantid shower’s source of energy is said to be an asteroid. Precisely like a Swiss clock —the same time year after year, millennium after millennium, something magically happens in the sky each time this year since the Gregorian calendar was established in 1582. The meteor shower carries a sense of wonder of nature's celestial dynamics, seen at the time of year for reflection and renewal of hope. Watching the meteor's heavenly show brings connection to the universe and the hope of new beginnings aligned with the arrival of the new year, just like the excitement and joy fireworks bring this time of year and human celebration at the cusp of a new beginning. Together, the showers and fireworks mark the passage of time and the arrival of new opportunities.

Quadrantid Meteor Shower 2025

Let the Show Begin!

As midnight approaches, the stage is set for the Quadrantid meteor shower to grace the sky, igniting brilliant streaks of light. The meteoroids, drawn into the embrace of space, leap forth from Quadrans Muralis, resulting in an explosive display of shining stars. It’s a cosmic gift, celebrating the transition from the old year to the new, and the Dippers respond — their paths around Polaris merging with the brilliance of the meteors.

As the meteors pierce the night sky, they weave through Ursa Major as she traces a luminous swastika —a symbol of cyclical renewal and perpetual motion as she circles Polaris.

All through the day, it rotates around the Pole Star. And all through the year, we notice that the starting position changes, so it is up in winter and down in summer, to the left in spring and to the right in autumn. The Big Dipper, thus mapped around the Pole Star through the year, makes the Swastika sign.

When dawn’s first light softens the edges of night, the meteors gradually fade along with the fireworks, leaving only faint trails against the sky. The Big Dipper bows gracefully, and the Little Dipper follows with a gentle nod, settling back into their places within the celestial schema. This enchanting constellation of events is a shared reminder of the cycles that bind us all—both in the universe and within ourselves. The cosmos celebrates with humanity, marking the transition into another year filled with possibilities, dreams, and adventures. This is a profound reminder that as the cosmos spins around Polaris, so does the wheel of life, which is ever-turning and ever-evolving. Each year, as the new dawn breaks, a celestial new year illuminates the path ahead, inviting all to step boldly into the unknown, guided by the stars.

Look up to the sky this new year and let the stars be your friends and guides.

Happy New Year!

Below: Images from previous years of the Quadrantid meteor shower.

“And the stars of heaven fell to the earth as the fig tree drops its winter fruit when shaken by a gale; the sky vanished like a scroll rolling itself up, and every mountain and island was moved from its place.” -Revelation 6:13-14

