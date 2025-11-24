“I want to inspire people. I want someone to look at me and say, ‘Because of you, I didn’t give up.’” Bo Derek

At times, we experience moments when we feel profoundly alive, as if time stands still. In these instances, the noise of the past and future fades, leaving us fully immersed in the present.

It’s a new experience unlike anything you’ve felt before. You embrace these times and the feelings that come with them as special, and they become a part of your soul, part of your DNA. I sat out on the terrace in my hotel room in Coconut Grove, Florida, overlooking the other hotels and street scene below. I watched as the day began to fade, casting that warm glow that happens just before sunset—the golden hour— where time seems to hold its breath. It’s here that I found the extraordinary mixed with the ordinary thinking about tomorrow’s TV Show where I was a guest. As the sunset turned to twilight, a few shy stars peeked out from behind the clouds; the moon shone bright, and the sky mesmerized me with a heavenly potion. Immersed in those moments, I thought about magic. I was taking it all in on that beautiful Florida night, until the spell broke. The hotel phone rang, and reality kicked in. It was the producer of the next day’s TV show confirming transportation for us to the studio.

Photo of the Ritz-Carlton in Coconut Grove. The other two photos is the view from my balcony.

The night was still early and beckoned me out on the town for a bite to eat and a little nightlife. Off I headed to CocoWalk, an open-air shopping, restaurant, and entertainment complex about a 5-minute walk from the Ritz-Carlton through the charming streets of Coconut Grove. I told myself I could live in that happy, laid-back vibe forever. As the warm, tropical breeze flowed through the streets, I settled into a cozy outdoor café, where I savored a fresh seafood salad dish, washed down with a refreshing mojito. The atmosphere was lively, filled with magical ambiance. The chatter and laughter of the young and old could be heard over a live band playing somewhere in the distance. What a great place to be alive! Strolling back to my hotel, I couldn’t help but wander around in several eclectic shops and stop for a slice of key lime pie. What a remarkable coda to a beautiful day and evening.

I’ve never been a breakfast person, so I skipped it the next morning as I got ready for the TV appearance, a show filmed in Miami and aired throughout the Latin communities in Florida and South America. You always forget (at least I do) how large your audience is when you perform on TV. Millions and millions of people would be watching The Pendragons perform on this show. That’s like filling about a half dozen or more stadiums. My mind never goes there. All I focus on is the camera, and pretend it’s a person. This studio in Miami was like no other I’d been to. It was tiny, and just enough room for a two-camera shoot. Everyone, from the producer and director to all the production staff, were friendly, kind, and apologetic about the lack of dressing room space. A sweet little production assistant let me know that I’d be sharing a dressing room with a female dancer. I didn’t warm up to the idea too quickly, but I was willing to accommodate the production’s needs. It did give me some anxiety because when The Pendragons got ready for a show, we always discussed our act during that time. Being separated felt foreign, but what the heck? We were pros, right?

I entered my tiny dressing room, which consisted of a makeup table for two people, a small sofa, and a dollhouse-sized bathroom. I noticed the dancer with whom I would be sharing the space had already situated herself in our shared room. A beautiful rhinestone leather belt sat on a stool, and I couldn’t help but wonder about the dancer. In silver and rhinestones, it spelled out the name BO. Bo who? The only Bo I’d heard of was actress and model Bo Derek. Then I heard a soft knock on the door, and I said, “Please enter.” I looked up, watching the door open, and in came Bo Derek! I think I mumbled something like, “Am I living in reality?” I was not prepared to see Bo Derek standing there in front of me, holding out her hand for me to shake, and acting as if we were old acquaintances.

Shaking her hand, I spoke first and said something like “Hi, Bo! How’s your day going?” Then we both laughed, and I told her the story of how I’d been told I was sharing dressing space with a dancer, not a Hollywood legend and icon. Then I felt like an intruder and apologized for her not given her own space. She could have cared less. But we both got to know each other and bonded for that day. The green room wasn’t much bigger than our dressing space. There was enough seating for about six people, and they filmed all the guests greeting the TV audience here. So we went to hang out until our call times.

Sitting across from us when we entered was another guest, Roger Clinton—Bill’s brother, who held liberal political views and was a stark contrast to Bo’s very conservative ideals. So let the show begin backstage.

Share

Now, a few more people came into the green room to relax and snack, and Roger began chatting about politics. Just loud enough to be sure he was within Bo’s earshot. Bo looked at me, explaining her own brand of politics, which sharply contrasted with Roger’s liberal ideology. They both talked to each other through their intermediaries, and I was Bo’s intermediary. They bantered back and forth, volleying remarks to one another.

Stepping into this space felt like landing in a sitcom where you’re the unexpected proxy. Roger Clinton and Bo Derek are passionately debating their political views, but they refuse to speak directly to each other. Instead, they’re using you and another person as their liaisons. It was hilarious, and I felt like a ping-pong ball, bouncing between their lively exchanges. Roger leans in, passionately sharing his thoughts, glancing your way for validation. Then, Bo turns to you, delivering her counterpoints with charm and a wink, knowing full well Roger is listening.

Each time Bo spoke to me instead of Roger, it added a layer of comedy to the scene. You try to maintain a neutral expression, but all you want to do is laugh; however, you can’t. I was a comedic bridge between their contrasting worlds. In those entertaining moments, it was a fun reminder to me that even serious topics can lead to laughter and memorable moments.

The Bo and Roger Show came to an end when a production assistant interrupted to lead Bo and me to make up. So, like two little girls, we sat together having our makeup done. I wasn’t prepared for Bo to have a little makeup magic up her sleeve, but she did, as she pulled out a collection of products and shared her favorites. My favorite was her lipstick, which had some shine but was matte enough to prevent your hair from sticking to her lips during a performance. I tried it, and it worked, so one of my claims to fame is having shared lipstick with Bo Derek. Additionally, she had some mascara that didn’t run, and were easily washed off. In exchange, I gave Bo a whole tube of Embryolisse Lait-Crème Concentrate — the best makeup primer money can buy. And there’s something about it that when you wear it, your skin looks smoother and younger. Well, Bo didn’t need to look younger, and she barely needed makeup at all. She applied the Embrylisse cream and powdered her face. Added blush, mascara, and lipstick, and voila! That’s all it took to create her natural beauty!

We all filmed our parts before the goodbye finale in the dressing room, where we all sat close and waved. I wish I had photos, but back then, we rarely had a camera. Those times, no one had cameras, and you’d be embarrassed asking to take a picture with a celebrity. I always waited for a producer or manager to ask for photos, and that opportunity was mainly rare, unless you made an effort to take photographs during your shows. Today’s smartphones have changed that landscape, so it’s more commonly accepted to ask a celebrity for a photo. Honestly? Not often did I wish I had a camera, but I certainly wish I had wanted one back then. But that was the thing; I performed as if it were my job, and didn’t look back to see the recording or our performance. Not all of them, obviously, but I’ve performed in hundreds of TV shows worldwide, and I’ve seen very few of our segment from any of those performances. I don’t want to say it was just a job, but it was. And the stages were my office. After I was finished, I locked the door and went home like any job. My legacy lies in those memories, and all who remember those moments.

As I gathered my belongings that evening to leave the studio, I watched Bo leave after a quick hug goodbye, and said to her, “Because of you, I won’t give up.” She winked and turned, her rhinestone belt with BO prominently displayed as she walked away. I can imagine her telling John about her conversation with Roger when she got home. Priceless.

Photos of the quaint town of Coconut Grove

Thanks for reading The Charlotte Pendragon Diaries by Charlotte Pendragon ! This post is public so feel free to share it. Share

Leave a comment