Modeling for Muscle and Fitness magazine 1980. Photo by Brooks Wachtel.

For a brief time during the late 70s and 80s, I was a part-time fitness model and was featured in Joe Weider’s fitness magazines — Muscle and Fitness, Flex, Shape, and others not under his banner. Just like now, my primary career then was entertainment. Hence, fitness modeling was a fun sideline, allowing me to meet and work with some fantastic people in that subculture industry, just like in show business. One of those individuals I grew to become good friends with is Brooks Wachtel, a name famous in the Comic-Con Industry, where Brooks is recognized for his writing, being awarded an Emmy for the successful Tutenstein animation series. An impressive biography indeed: “Brooks Wachtel, an Emmy Award-winning television and feature film writer; WGA member whose credits include over 100 episodes of such animated series as Spiderman, ToddWorld, Liberty’s Kids, X-Men,and Heavy Gear; the Discovery Kids’ series Tutenstein; and the pre-school hit Clifford the Big Red Dog. Mr. Wachtel is the co-creator and co-executive producer of the hit History Channel series Dogfights.”

Brooks pictured here holding a photo of Tutenstein a series he wrote which earned him a coveted Emmy. The background is a collage of his incredible work.

Entertainment is a small community; in that tribe, magic forms its own microculture. That’s where Brooks and I first became aware of each other because he was a dedicated member of Hollywood’s exclusive Magic Castle, as was I. But I didn’t officially meet Brooks until I began competing in fitness contests in 1977, where, in Anaheim, California, I was surprised to recognize him at The California Gold Classic. I presented myself to him and was extremely curious why my new magic acquaintance was visiting a bodybuilding contest. Out of a large bag he was carrying came a professional camera, so I discovered Brooks had a fondness for women physicists. They were muses for many of his heroic animated depictions of female characters in his writing and drawings. Over the years, Brooks and I developed an excellent relationship centered around our common interests of magic, fitness, photography, and even food, often getting together for lunch in West Hollywood near his home. Hamburger Hamlet is one of our favorite hangouts.

Our relationship was symbiotic in that our mutual interests served both of us well, so I’d often stand in to be photographed by Brooks, adding to his collection of extraordinary women wonders who inspired his writings and drawings. Frequently, Brooks would recommend me for commercial work, and one of those times was to be a featured guest on The Jack LaLanne Show. For those unaware of Jack LaLanne, let me tell you about him—he was a total legend in the fitness world. His famous TV show, The Jack LaLanne Show, aired from 1951 to 1985, making it the longest-running exercise TV show ever. It kicked off as a quick 15-minute morning gig in San Francisco, the airtime paid for by Jack himself to hype up his gym and health products.

Brooks and I at a friends in Malibu, California

A few photos taken by Brooks in the early 1980’s.

It was a brilliant business strategy; by 1959, it went national, and people loved it! Jack, known as the “Godfather of Fitness,” kept things simple on his show —he used basic stuff like chairs and broomsticks for workouts, which he called “Trimnastics.” His approachable style was relatable to the average American. He’d say, “Go get your mom or dad to join in!” Plus, he had an adorable white German shepherd named Happy who did tricks on the show, which was a hit with the kids. So there was something for every member of the family. Brooks knew Jack most of his life through Jack’s daughter Janet who attended Hollywood High School together, but later was tragically killed in a car accident when she was a young adult. Brooks talks fondly of Janet, and how her death deeply affected Jack on a deep emotional level. Mostly though I couldn’t wait to tell my mother about my future appearance on Jack’s show!

My mom was a dedicated LaLanne fan and rarely missed an episode, grabbing a broomstick, a chair, and a rubber cord, joining Jack for daily exercises. I’d often join her in the living room, and it felt like we were living with her. He had a fantastic TV personality and understood the nuances of being present and accessible. You felt like he was reaching through the TV screen to adjust your position, ensuring you correctly performed an exercise. I felt like I knew Jack, although I’d never met him. So when Brooks invited me to be a guest on his show, I was excited like a kid and called my mom immediately to tell her the fantastic news! Of course, she was so excited that she contacted her local news, and they ran a story with a photograph of me appearing on his show. Considering all the TV I’d do in the future — starring in TV Specials, including those with Presidents and royalty, she was most enthusiastic about my guest appearance on Jack LaLanne. Years later, when I lived in Arroyo Grande, California, in San Luis Obispo County, I’d often see Jack at the gym where he worked at the Avila Bay Club, and you could find him in the lounge drinking juice and reading the paper. He always had an audience and enjoyed the constant company. He remembered me and would always wave hello. It was a great way to start the day. One day, my mom visited, and her favorite place was Cayucos, a quaint oceanside village on Highway 1. We stopped in Morro Bay for fish and chips, and lo and behold, we ran into Jack and his lovely wife, Elaine LaLanne, a sweet, energetic, gorgeous lady. Definitely Jack’s equal. He invited us to sit down, and we had lunch together. It was a surreal afternoon sitting next to my mom and across from Jack and Elaine, listening to the outdoor seagulls, watching the rhythm of the ocean and marine clouds roll in, covering Morro Rock’s top. I think that was the best day of my Mom’s life!

Pictured here is Jack in his prime, and with his wife Elaine in the second photograph.

An advertisement postcard for a documentary about Jack produced by his nephew Dan Doyle, and written by Brooks Wachtel

Being a guest on *The Jack LaLanne Show* was a TV experience. When I stepped onto the set, I was greeted by Jack himself, who introduced me to lovely pixie-sh Elaine with her Barbie doll figure, and they both instantly made me feel at ease with their warmth and authenticity. They treated me like I was their fitness equal, and that was uplifting because I was humbled in their presence. Known as the “Godfather of Fitness,” Jack was incredibly able to connect with people, making me feel welcome and motivated from the start. I forgot I was going to appear on TV next to him. This was not your typical television experience; it was a lively, interactive workout party!

Jack dove right into fitness tips and exercises as the show began, with me working alongside him and Elaine. He effortlessly blended information with entertainment, so you forgot you were working out. Of course, he showed off his signature style of minimal equipment, utilizing his chairs and rubber cords. He encouraged the TV audience to join in, as if they were at the studio with us, creating an inclusive environment where viewers felt motivated to get moving, regardless of their fitness level. It was awesome how he made it clear that people in wheelchairs or with disabilities could still work out at their own pace. Seriously, who else was thinking like that back in the 1950’s? 1960’s? What a truly remarkable guy!

Jack in one of his earlier TV segments pictured here with members of the audience.

Jack even asked about my own fitness journey, and the most memorable moment was when he asked me to demonstrate a few exercises. His enthusiasm was contagious as he encouraged the audience to follow along. I can tell you, I was tired and forgot I was on TV, and I found myself laughing as I attempted to keep up with his fast pace. But it really was all about having fun while getting in shape, and Jack embodied that mindset perfectly.

Beyond fitness, Jack emphasized the importance of well-rounded health. He also warned the audience about the dangers of overly processed foods and artificial flavors. He believed that nutrition is a key part of staying healthy. He famously said, “Nutrition is king; exercise is queen. Put ‘em together, and you’ve got a kingdom!”

His views on nutrition were way ahead of their time. After the show, he used his juicer to whip up a delicious smoothie on set!

Looking back on that experience, being a guest on *The Jack LaLanne Show and being embraced by Jack’s infectious energy and spirit is something I will never forget. Long after the cameras stopped rolling, I continued to be encouraged and motivated by Jack’s incredible love of life to this day. Jack had that about him. He inspired several generations to stay in shape and paved the way for fitness icons like Jane Fonda and Richard Simmons. Even after the show wrapped up, Jack remained in the game with infomercials and motivational talks, pushing his juicer too.

On January 23, 2011, Jack LaLanne died at his home in Morro Bay, California, at the age of 96 from pneumonia. America’s eternal fitness master said goodbye, leaving a legacy that keeps his spirit alive. May he continue to rest in peace.

💜🙏✨

Thank you, Brooks and Jack!

Jack with his wonder dog Happy. Brooks pictured here at Jack’s memorial saying goodbye to Jack. That’s a floral bone from Happy.

